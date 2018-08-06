About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Principal, staff member injured in low intensity blast in Doda

Published at August 06, 2018 03:51 PM 0Comment(s)1188views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A Principal of Government Higher Secondary School and a lady staff member got injured when a mysterious blast took place inside the room of the Principal in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"An information was received on Monday morning that blast occurred in Government Higher Secondary School, Shiva following which a team dispatched," police here said.

They said that blast has occurred in staff room of the School in which Hoshyar Singh, Principal of the school was injured and shifted to District Hospital Doda for treatment from where he has been taken to Narayana Hospital, Katra and his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that upon enquiry it has been found that at around 0920 hours, when the Principal along with his staff members entered the room, a low intensity blast occurred injuring him.
The furniture items also caught fire.

One lady staff member namely Sharifa has also received minor burn injury in the incident, police added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top