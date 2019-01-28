Principal SKIMS Bemina receives State award

Srinagar, Jan 27 :
Principal of SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Riyaz Untoo was felicitated with a State Award for meritorious public service on Republic Day.
Untoo was awarded for his meritorious services and efforts rendered during last two and a half years overhauling and reshaping SKIMS medical college Bemina and its associated hospital.
The faculty members and the non gazzetted employees have thanked Governor, Chief Secretary and Advisors to Governor for recognizing his services which have enabled SKIMS medical college Bemina to take shape of a medical college with improvement in all spares of activities may be academic, infrastructure, deficiency of staff and patient care.
The faculty members prominent among whom who personally conveyed their thanks to government include senior professors Dr Abdul Wahid Khan, Prof Aijaz Ahmad, Dr Majid Associate Prof SKIMS MC, Dr Aasif Wani Associate Prof SKIMS MC, Dr Syeed Naseer Associate Prof SKIMS MC, Dr Tahir Assistant Prof SKIMS MC, Dr Reyaz Malik Associate Prof SKIMS MC, Dr Ayaz, Dr Nazir, Dr Waseem and Dr Mir Eliyas. (KNS)