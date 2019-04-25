Principal Secy I&C visits SICOP Udhampur

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Navin Kumar Choudhary Wednesday visited the Industrial Estate, Battal Ballian Udhampur.

During the visit, he interacted with the officers and industrialists of the area and inspected the ongoing developmental works there.

Various deputations of unit holders and prominent citizens also met the Principal Secretary and projected their demands.

Among others present were Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, MD SICOP Atul Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, GM SICOP Rajesh Pandoh and district officers of Industries and SICOP.



