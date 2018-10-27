Principal Secy Finance inaugurates Excise and Taxation Training Institute

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, OCTOBER 26:
Principal Secretary, Finance Navin Kumar Choudhary today inaugurated newly constructed building of Excise and Taxation Training Institute here at Nagrota.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, the institute will impart three month training to Sales Taxation Inspectors, starting with a batch of 37 trainees.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the training institute aims towards capacity building of the Finance department officers. He said that for any service, training plays a crucial role and asked the trainees to utilize this period for maximizing their learning. He further advised them to utilize the legal powers in a positive manner to ensure that the due legal revenue of the government is collected in a transparent manner.
The Principal Secretary asked the authorities to conduct exchange programmes with other institutes of this kind across the country. He further called for developing the training institute on the lines of learning and research institutes.
He said that there is a no dearth of funding and directed for providing all necessary facilities to every employee of the department. He instructed the concerned officers to ensure proper hostel facilities, full-fledged gymnasium, common room, outdoor sports facilities for the trainees.
He further asked for including extra-curricular activities during the training to make the learning more efficient. He wished the trainees a bright future ahead.
The Principal Secretary further announced a cash reward of Rs 1000 along with the certificates to the best performing employees to be given every week throughout the year to develop a positive spirit among them.
In his address, the Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez informed that the training institute is a 1st of its kind residential institute in the state with training module divided into 5 phases including physical training, academic, case study, IT module, moral ethics, legal studies .He said that the training will bring a positive change towards the working of the department.
It will help in tackle new challenges of cyber crime, he said, adding that, stakeholders must share their issues with the department for their early redressal.
ETOs, Inspectors and Guards are putting their best efforts to ensure the implementation of norms and regulations of the department, he added.
He further informed that the hostel and maintenance services have been outsourced whereas teaching faculty is arrangement from the existing staff.
The dignitaries also handed over the certificates to the employees for their exemplary services.
Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary laid foundation stone for the accommodation block for officers to be constructed over an area of 23400 sft at an estimated cost of 5.37cr having 16 quarters. The team of officers also took a round of the newly constructed building to assess the facilities being provided to the trainees.
Training Programme on Digital Banking and Easy Collect Portal was also held for the trainees by the J&K Bank in which Trainers Shriram Gupta and Sumeer Bhat acquainted the participants with various aspects of digital banking.
Commissioner Commercial Taxes, M Raju and Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez Rohella Deputy Excise Commissioner, Executive, Jammu, Syed Muried Hussain Shah conducted the proceedings whereas Deputy Excise Commissioners, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Shagun Sharma and Ashok Kumar Sharma, Principal ,Training Institute, ,Ankur Mahajan, ETOs besides senior functionaries of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.