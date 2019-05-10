Principal Secy, Div Com visit Solina-Rambagh flyover, review construction work

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited the Solina-Rambagh stretch of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover and inspected the patchwork and other necessary works underway on the bridge.

The visiting dignitaries were informed that work on these projects is in full swing and will be completed in a time-bound manner. Workers are working round-the-clock to complete the stretch which will resolve a majority of traffic woes in Srinagar.

Principal Secretary and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir asked engineers and contractors to work with added zeal and in synergy and complete the remaining construction work at an earliest while keeping safety parameters on board so that the commuters do not face any inconvenience during their journey.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Director ERA, Project Manager ERA, consultants and other concerned officers accompanied the visiting dignitaries.