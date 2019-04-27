Principal Secretary Transport interacts with driving school owners

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Transport Department, Dr Asgar Samoon on Friday asked driving school owners and instructors of Jammu province to follow the norms and make learners well aware about the road safety rules to minimize the road accidents.

As per an official, he was interacting with a delegation of the driving school owners, who called on him here.

Among others present were Special Secretary Transport Department, Amit Sharma, RTOs of Jammu and Kathua, Dhananter Singh and Raj K Thapa, all ARTOs of Jammu province.

Later, he inaugurated one day medical-cum-eye check up camp for drivers at taxi stand Railway Station.