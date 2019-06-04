Principal Secretary I&C visits Industrial Estates Bari-Brahmana, Birpur, Gangyal

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks SIDCO, SICOP to identify land for developing Common Facilitation Centers, Labour Sarai in IEs

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Naveen Chowdhary, today visited SIDCO industrial Estate, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, SICOP Industrial Area, Birpur, Jammu and Gangyal, Jammu.

Director of Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jammu, Namrita Dogra, Managing Director J&K SICOP, Atul Sharma and other officers of DIC, Directorate of I&C and J&K SIDCO accompanied the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary stressed on the need to develop the Common Facilitation Centre in each Estate. In this regard, he asked SIDCO and SICOP to identify 20-25 Kanal of land in the Industrial Estate and report within a months’ time. He also asked the concerned for formulating a project proposal regarding development of Labour Sarai and parking space for idle trucks and load carriers within the Estates so as to facilitate the Industrialists.

The Principal Secretary said that the Government is planning to organize J&K Investors Summits, 2019 in the State in which Industrialists from all across the country will be invited to invest in the State. The summit shall be held in October this year to attract investment in the State as well as hold B 2 B interaction between the State Industrialists and prospective investors from outside the State.

Chowdhary directed the SIDCO and SICOP to take up immediate measures to mitigate the problems related to infrastructural development within the Estates.

Regarding completion of work on STP at Bari Brahmana, Jammu, he directed the executing agency to expedite the work and make it functional within the next six months.

The Principal Secretary highlighted various initiatives being taken up by the Government in the Ease of Doing Business and informed that the service sector, potentially viable industries will also be facilitated under the State Industrial Policy. He said that priority sectors like food processing cold chains etc. needs to be given preference in land allotment. He stressed the need to develop the Industrial Estate in Public Private Participation mode.

Other issues like GST refund, raw material depot for Micro & Small units, e marketing / procurement, digitalization of records registration under IDS-2017 etc. also came up for discussion

During the visit, the Members of the Industrial Association interacted with the Principal Secretary and highlighted various problems being faced by the MSME Sector including pending payments with various Government departments under SOBHAGYA Scheme and CGST/SGST refund to the units. They also highlighted various issues regarding the infrastructure development in the Estates.

Prominent industrialists, office bearers of Association including Rattan Dogra (Chairman of Federation of Industries of Industries, Jammu), Lalit Mahajan (President, Bari Brahmana Association), Jatinder Aul (President, Digiana, Association) and Deepak Dewan (President, Birpur Association) were also present on the occasion.