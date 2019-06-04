About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary I&C visits Industrial Estates Bari-Brahmana, Birpur, Gangyal

Asks SIDCO, SICOP to identify land for developing Common Facilitation Centers, Labour Sarai in IEs

 Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Naveen Chowdhary, today visited SIDCO industrial Estate, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, SICOP Industrial Area, Birpur, Jammu and Gangyal, Jammu.
Director of Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jammu, Namrita Dogra, Managing Director J&K SICOP, Atul Sharma and other officers of DIC, Directorate of I&C and J&K SIDCO accompanied the Principal Secretary.
The Principal Secretary stressed on the need to develop the Common Facilitation Centre in each Estate. In this regard, he asked SIDCO and SICOP to identify 20-25 Kanal of land in the Industrial Estate and report within a months’ time. He also asked the concerned for formulating a project proposal regarding development of Labour Sarai and parking space for idle trucks and load carriers within the Estates so as to facilitate the Industrialists.
The Principal Secretary said that the Government is planning to organize J&K Investors Summits, 2019 in the State in which Industrialists from all across the country will be invited to invest in the State. The summit shall be held in October this year to attract investment in the State as well as hold B 2 B interaction between the State Industrialists and prospective investors from outside the State.
Chowdhary directed the SIDCO and SICOP to take up immediate measures to mitigate the problems related to infrastructural development within the Estates.
Regarding completion of work on STP at Bari Brahmana, Jammu, he directed the executing agency to expedite the work and make it functional within the next six months.
The Principal Secretary highlighted various initiatives being taken up by the Government in the Ease of Doing Business and informed that the service sector, potentially viable industries will also be facilitated under the State Industrial Policy. He said that priority sectors like food processing cold chains etc. needs to be given preference in land allotment. He stressed the need to develop the Industrial Estate in Public Private Participation mode.
Other issues like GST refund, raw material depot for Micro & Small units, e marketing / procurement, digitalization of records registration under IDS-2017 etc. also came up for discussion
During the visit, the Members of the Industrial Association interacted with the Principal Secretary and highlighted various problems being faced by the MSME Sector including pending payments with various Government departments under SOBHAGYA Scheme and CGST/SGST refund to the units. They also highlighted various issues regarding the infrastructure development in the Estates.
Prominent industrialists, office bearers of Association including Rattan Dogra (Chairman of Federation of Industries of Industries, Jammu), Lalit Mahajan (President, Bari Brahmana Association), Jatinder Aul (President, Digiana, Association) and Deepak Dewan (President, Birpur Association) were also present on the occasion.

 

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary I&C visits Industrial Estates Bari-Brahmana, Birpur, Gangyal

Asks SIDCO, SICOP to identify land for developing Common Facilitation Centers, Labour Sarai in IEs

              

 Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Naveen Chowdhary, today visited SIDCO industrial Estate, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, SICOP Industrial Area, Birpur, Jammu and Gangyal, Jammu.
Director of Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jammu, Namrita Dogra, Managing Director J&K SICOP, Atul Sharma and other officers of DIC, Directorate of I&C and J&K SIDCO accompanied the Principal Secretary.
The Principal Secretary stressed on the need to develop the Common Facilitation Centre in each Estate. In this regard, he asked SIDCO and SICOP to identify 20-25 Kanal of land in the Industrial Estate and report within a months’ time. He also asked the concerned for formulating a project proposal regarding development of Labour Sarai and parking space for idle trucks and load carriers within the Estates so as to facilitate the Industrialists.
The Principal Secretary said that the Government is planning to organize J&K Investors Summits, 2019 in the State in which Industrialists from all across the country will be invited to invest in the State. The summit shall be held in October this year to attract investment in the State as well as hold B 2 B interaction between the State Industrialists and prospective investors from outside the State.
Chowdhary directed the SIDCO and SICOP to take up immediate measures to mitigate the problems related to infrastructural development within the Estates.
Regarding completion of work on STP at Bari Brahmana, Jammu, he directed the executing agency to expedite the work and make it functional within the next six months.
The Principal Secretary highlighted various initiatives being taken up by the Government in the Ease of Doing Business and informed that the service sector, potentially viable industries will also be facilitated under the State Industrial Policy. He said that priority sectors like food processing cold chains etc. needs to be given preference in land allotment. He stressed the need to develop the Industrial Estate in Public Private Participation mode.
Other issues like GST refund, raw material depot for Micro & Small units, e marketing / procurement, digitalization of records registration under IDS-2017 etc. also came up for discussion
During the visit, the Members of the Industrial Association interacted with the Principal Secretary and highlighted various problems being faced by the MSME Sector including pending payments with various Government departments under SOBHAGYA Scheme and CGST/SGST refund to the units. They also highlighted various issues regarding the infrastructure development in the Estates.
Prominent industrialists, office bearers of Association including Rattan Dogra (Chairman of Federation of Industries of Industries, Jammu), Lalit Mahajan (President, Bari Brahmana Association), Jatinder Aul (President, Digiana, Association) and Deepak Dewan (President, Birpur Association) were also present on the occasion.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;