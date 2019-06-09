About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 09, 2019 |

Principal Secretary Home meets Governor

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department today met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Kabra briefed the Governor about present law and order situation in the state. He further apprised the Governor about the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

 

