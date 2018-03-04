Principal Sec Home, DG Prisons review security, e-court arrangements in Kot Bhalwal Jail

Rising Kasmir NewsJammu:
Accompanied by Director General (DG) of Police, Prisons, Principal Secretary to Government Home Department R K Goyal visited Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Friday evening.
During course of visit, he had a round of some Blocks, Barracks and Cells to have an assessment of living arrangements of prisoners and the requirement of infrastructure development.
He also visited Special Care Hospital having a capacity of 10 beds for health care of jail inmates and also had interactions with doctors and staff there.
He enquired about requirements of medical unit and assured that required round the clock medical facilities shall be further strengthened.
He emphasized that medical unit should be properly equipped with required machinery and equipments, so that inmates have proper medical care. He also took note of deficiencies of staff and equipments in hospital.
Cook house and food prepared for inmates was also inspected.
Goyal expressed his satisfaction over the quality of food.
E-Court facility created in the jail which was tested on trial basis on March 02 with respect to District Court Srinagar/Jammu, Central Jail Srinagar/Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal by Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice A M Magray along with Principal Secretary Home, DGP Prisons, Session Judge Srinagar/Jammu, Secretary Information Technology, DIG Prisons, Superintendent Central Jail Jammu/ Central Jail Srinagar was also reviewed and found “to be quite well prepared and in state of readiness”.
The Principal Secretary noted down certain issues to be dealt with on priority basis to improve overall security, infrastructure and living conditions of jail inmates. He also complimented jail authorities “for due attention paid to maintenance and cleanliness of jail premises. (KNS)
