Principal of JeI-run school booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu

March 24, 2019 | Agencies

The principal of a Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) run private school was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir district of Shopian and shifted to Jammu.



Official sources said that principal of Shah-e-Hamdan institute Mubashir Hussain was booked under PSA. “Hussain has been sent to a jail in Kathua district of Jammu,” they said.