June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal GMC reviews completion of 500-bedded Pediatric Hospital

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Prof. Kaisar Ahmad Thursday chaired a meeting to review completion and subsequent operationalisation of 500 bedded pediatric hospital at Bemina Srinagar.
The hospital is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs. 89.89 crores against which Rs. 74 crores have been released till date.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Department, Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir, Administrator Associated Hospital of GMC Srinagar, HOD Pediatrics, Medical Superintendent GB Pant Hospital, concerned Executive Engineers and officers of the Planning Development and Monitoring wing of GMC Srinagar.
Dr Kaisar said all the pediatric sub-specialties will be provided in this hospital under one roof. He informed that the children hospital shall be catering to 0 to 18 years population which amounts to 52% of total population and this hospital has a pivotal role to play. In the meeting timelines were fixed for immediate completion of this project so that this facility is made available to the public in time.
He asked Mechanical Engineering Department to redesign the central heating system in line with the guidelines of Medical Council of India and hospital accreditation. The executing agencies shall be meeting periodically, so as to coordinate the whole process. In the initial stage supportive services and ground floor of the hospital shall be completed so that OPD is started there. Further HOD Paediatric Dr. Muzafar Jan shall provide plan of various specialties to the executing agencies on 3rd July 2019. Chief Engineers briefed the meeting about the status of various components like Oxygen Plant, Operation theatres, CSSD equipments, Water supply and Sewerage Treatment Plant, Electric Sub Station etc. They assured their cooperation in making this prestigious hospital functional in the shortest possible of time.
In the meeting, it was decided that the committee constituted by government under the chairmanship of Principal GMC Srinagar shall be meeting fortnightly to review the progress on this state of art hospital.

