Principal and Sessions Judge visits Pulwama correctional home

PULWAMA, JANUARY 30:
Principal and Sessions Judge Pulwama Mohammad Ibrahim Wani along with District Development Commissioner G.M Dar today visited special Jail (correctional home) to review the management and other facilities.
After inspection of the jail premises, the Principal and Sessions Judge took stock of health/hygienic condition, Medicare and other allied facilities being provided to the jail inmates.
The Principal and Session Judge also had an interaction with the prisoners, who apprised him about various issues.
Interacting with the inmates, the Principal and Session Judge said that the aim of the visit to jail was to find out the condition of inmates and basic facilities provided to them. “Our endeavour is to provide all basic facilities including books, Skill Development Courses, sports kits and healthcare facilities to the jail inmates so that they can live with dignity in jails” he said.
With regard to issues raised by Jail inmates, he assured them that the matter will be discussed with District administration for early redressal.
Meanwhile, the DDC urged upon inmates to take benefit of education and training facilities being provided in the Jail. He also assured to provide requisite healthcare, sports, mess, drinking water and other facilities to the prisoners.
The DDC reiterated government’s commitment to jail reforms and making these centres of skill development and positivity.