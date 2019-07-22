Primary sector defocused

July 22, 2019 |

Agriculture being the main sector and primary contributor to state economy, there are several concerns that have come to light lately. With the inclement weather taken its toll in the shape of hailstorms and heavy rains that damage crops and fruits worth crores of rupees, there is an imminent danger to the agriculture produce as no protection cover is in place. While the farmers and some political leaders backing them have requested the government to come to their rescue, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. Although there are a number of schemes to help the agriculture/horticulture sector, but the official mismanagement over the years have taken its toll. A significant portion of funds remains unutilized in Kashmir, a question that needs to be asked with vehemence now. In the past we have seen how the funds released by Central government for procurement of hybrid seeds remained unutilized, thereby depriving the community that is at loggerheads of an opportunity. Since the lethargy in bureaucracy and the ways in which funds come mysteriously do not change, the commoner in remains unaware as how much money is siphoned off, how much is wrongly utilized and how much gets lapsed. The demand for the local produce in the valley has increased significantly, but unable to meet the demand it has to export even commodities that are used on daily basis. The agriculture department seemingly is not in sync with the needs of the day and of the local population. Besides the procurement and distribution of high quality (in yield and resistant to adverse conditions) seeds, the agriculture department has also failed to mobilize awareness among the agriculturists/ farmers on ways to tackle the adverse conditions. Though the farmers were advised in the past to opt for different crops in view of adverse weather conditions, it too was criticized as serving no purpose and with demerits. Conversion of crop land into orchards has also led to decline in the production of food grains in valley. Orchards, which are easy to manage and almost render the same benefits, even more, the farmers are prone to take the advantage. However, the conversions are said to cause imbalance as crop production is discouraged and eventually discontinued. Despite the state having laws to prevent the conversions and restore balance in the agriculture produce, there seems to be no end to the losing streak. It is ironic that the state has shown tougher posture on issues like bovine smuggling than large scale conversion of agriculture land and botching of agriculture related schemes.