Primary School Chanapora operates from local mosque since 2010

Out of 14 only 2 local students enrolled in school; Authorities assure action
Farhana BhatSrinagar, May 19:
Government Primary School, Chanapora continues to run from a rented accommodation since last eight years taking a toll on the education of children. The school is housed in the first floor of a local mosque.
The residents of Chanapora said the teaching practice in the institution is being held in a single rented room of a local mosque where students bear inconvenience of different sorts.
“The primary school is operating from the same place since last eight years,” the residents said. The school was established in 2005 and according to official records it has only 14 students and two teachers.
“Of the 14, only two are locals while rest of them belong to other states like Bihar and Bengal as their parents are doing daily jobs in and around Chanapora area,” said Mohammad Abbas Khan, a teacher.
The school being run under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) has been neglected by successive regimes as it lacks basic facilities necessary for an educational institution.
Khan, who worked as an education volunteer in the school prior to his appointment as Rehbar-e- Taleem (ReT) Teacher said they are compelled to purchase stationery for students from their own pockets.
The residents expressed concern over the poor infrastructure in the school and said since its inception it is in a miserable condition.
“No one prefers to send their wards to such a school. I can’t even think of admitting my wards in this school as there are no facilities. I can barely afford to admit my wards to a private school but I cannot ruin their future by admitting them in such a school,” said a local vegetable seller.
Deputy Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar, Mudasir Fazili said they have funds for the construction of school buildings but there is no land available.
“Though there is no rent procedure for the government schools under SSA, we had allotted 1000 rupees for rent but that too is pending since 2012,” he said.
Fazili said he will visit the school and assured that all requirements of the students will be met.
Meanwhile, a senior official at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said he will talk to the concerned officials and try to solve the issue as early as possible.
“I am not the higher authority but I will raise the issue with them and will request them to take concrete action,” the official added.