Primary healthcare in shambles across Kashmir

PHCs present a grim picture as centres functional without manpower, proper infrastructure
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Delivery of healthcare services across Kashmir region is far from the national standards prescribed in the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) as many primary health centres (PHCs) face manpower and infrastructure issues.
A majority of PHCs lack adequate infrastructure, essential equipment and a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff. The lacuna compels hundreds of patients to travel long distances for treatment.
Just 7 kilometres away from Pattan is Mamoosa village. It has a PHC which is functioning in a rented building for the last 30 years. Patients continue to bear brunt of ailing primary healthcare facilities.
“Two patients have died in the village here in the past after they were not treated at the facility. It takes time to go to sub-district hospital Pattan for minor ailments,” said Mukhtar Ahmad a resident.
There is only one doctor, a paramedic employee, it has no ambulance. In 2009 the village was converted to a model village and people were a building for the PHC, which proved to be a hoax.
The situation is even worse in far-off areas. Despite having PHCs and New Type Primary Health Care Centers (NTPHCs) set up across the state, many of them aren’t operational round-the-clock.
Around ten years ago the health department constructed a residential quarter for PHC Kalantra in Baramulla district for doctors and paramedical staff but it is yet to be made functional.
“After construction of the building, a quarter was constructed but residents took way and broke its lights and fans. It is yet to be made functional,” said Ghulam Mohammad a resident.
An official in the health department quoting National Sample Survey-2014 said in J&K public health sector contribution is high adding infrastructure was must to provide better healthcare.
Many health centres in south Kashmir sail in the same boat. A Community Health Centre in Murran area of Pulwama operates in a dilapidated rented building for a long time.
Another primary health centre in Hall village of Pulwama, also runs in a rented building. The PHC according to locals was sanctioned in 1986 since then it has faced official apathy.
In Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the primary health care services have been badly hit as two doctors are available for around 70,000 people at two PHCs.
At Lassipora in Khag, a PHC is functioning in a residential house for the past five years. The other hospitals including SDH Budgam present a grim picture of poor health care services.
Around 1300 posts of doctors are vacant in the Health and Medical Education Department. In the past 300 doctors were terminated but their vacancies were not filled over the years.
The health authorities have failed to recruit paramedical and class-IV posts despite vacancy of over 1800 as per officials figures available with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).
“At least 1121 paramedical posts are vacant in government-run hospitals especially at peripheries against the sanctioned strengthen of 7307 posts,” reveals the figures. In addition to the paramedical staff, 774 class-IV and ministerial staff pots are vacant in the hospitals.
Kashmir has 50 sub-district hospitals, 232 primary health centres and around 325 new type PHC’s and due to the lack of manpower, the patients are suffering in the health institutions.
In 2014, at least 371 sub-centres were upgraded to the level of new type primary health centers (NTPHC). In total, 641 NTPHCs have been announced over past one-and-a-half decade. But a majority of them are yet to become operational owing to shortage of manpower.
Admitting the mess Deputy Director Planning, DHSK, Malik Suheel said there are many health centers working in rented buildings in Kashmir region.
“The construction of buildings for twenty PHCs which have land available is in the pipeline. We will propose the same to the government. We are facing land issues,” he said.
Suheel said according to norms a PHC should have two doctors, one dental surgeon and 17 paramedical staff including clerks and an ambulance driver.
Due to the dearth of staff at the peripheral health institutions the patients are compelled to visit district and sub-district hospitals for the treatment and even people prefer private clinics and hospitals. Even ordinary deliveries aren’t conducted in PHCs causing inconvenience to the public.
A senior official said the state health sector is likely to go through an overhaul in infrastructure and human resource management as it proposed the implementation of its first health policy.
