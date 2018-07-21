Primary Angioplasty at Noora hospital saves precious life

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Primary Angioplasty had been successfully done for the first time at Noora Hospital by one of the best known and proficient doctors of the valley, Dr. Kaiser Habeeb and his dynamic team to a patient with a peripheral vascular disease with door to balloon time of 15 minutes.
An official statement said, the emergency procedure was successful and the patient recovered well.
“His heart function improved and he was discharged on the second day.”
Managing director of the hospital Manzoor Wagay said, "The aim of any heart attack treatment is to clear the blockage in the artery as quickly as possible. Primary angioplasty is one way of doing this. The speed of treatment to unblock arteries is crucial to a patient's chances of survival. The first 3 to 6 hours after a patient suffers a cardiac arrest is considered as the golden hour period. If brought in within this period to any hospital having PCI facility, the damage to heart muscles can be avoided," Manzoor said.
Noora Hospital has one of the fastest treatment times in the J&K with a good team of cardiac experts and State-of-the-art Cath Lab which is vital for saving lives of heart attack patients," he added.