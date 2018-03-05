Primary and middle schools scheduled to open tomorrow: DSEK

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) G. N Itoo on Monday said that primary and middle schools across the Valley scheduled to open on Tuesday 6th March after three-month long winter break.
"We had all the arrangements in place today for the opening of schools but then this incident happened. All schools will now open on Tuesday," Itoo told Rising Kashmir.
The schools were earlier supposed to open today but the government closed all schools and colleges across the valley in wake of the shutdown call issued by Joint Resistance Leadership after killing of two militants and four civilians in Pahnoo Shopian late Sunday evening.
