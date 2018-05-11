Prez visits Siachen base camp

Rising Kashmir News/PTISiachen, May 10:
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday visited the Army base camp in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and expressed gratitude to the troops posted there.
Srinagar-based Defence spokesman said the president was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General BipinRawat and Lt Gen D Anbu, General Officer in Commanding of the Northern Command.
After arriving at Thoise airfield, the President flew to Siachen and undertook an aerial survey of the glacier, the spokesman said.
Kovind interacted with troops and officers and praised “the valour and bravery troops deployed in Siachen over the past 34 years. It had given every Indian the confidence that the borders were safe and secure.”
He said he had come to Siachen to iterate to the troops posted here that all the citizens and Government of India were always with them and supportive of their families.
“As the supreme commander of the armed forces and as the president of India, he had come to them carrying the gratitude of the entire country,” Kovind said adding Siachen was the world's highest battlefield and it was difficult to live even a normal life in the extreme climate.
"In such a situation, it is extraordinary for soldiers to stay in a state of constant mobilisation and combat readiness. Their determination and dedication is worthy of the highest praise - and their allegiance to the defence of India is an ideal for all our fellow citizens," he said.
The president also visited the Kumar Post.
Kovind is the second president to visit Siachen. The previous visit was undertaken by former president A P J Abdul Kalam in April 2004.
This makes Kovind the first president to travel to Siachen in 14 years.
He also asked troops posted at Siachen to visit the RashtrapatiBhavan when they get time to visit Delhi.
The president also paid his respects at the Siachen war memorial, a symbol of the sacrifice of 11,000 soldiers and officers who had been killed since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen glacier on April 13, 1984.
Some of the posts on Siachen were located at an altitude of more than 20,000 feet where the temperature dropped upto minus 52 degrees Celsius, making it the toughest war field for the troops guarding it