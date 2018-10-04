Prez Kovind pitches for reforms in UNSC

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 04, 2018


Agencies

New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind has said, no reform of the United Nations will be complete, without the reform of the UN Security Council. Kovind said this while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday. The President said, the current permanent membership of the Security Council does not reflect the contemporary global realities.

He emphasised that the Council’s membership and work methods need to be to equip it to face the challenges of the 21st century. Kovind said, India believes in a globalising world, multilateralism is indispensible and India remains committed to it.

