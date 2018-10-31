Previous leadership made false promises to Kashmiris: Guv

‘Intellectual terrorism’ causes greater harm to Kashmir than militancy: MoS PMO
‘Intellectual terrorism’ causes greater harm to Kashmir than militancy: MoS PMO
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Oct 26:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Tuesday said that the “people of Kashmir were given false promises” by the previous leadership.
He also said that there is a need for a healing touch. “They (people of Kashmir) must know that they belong to the entire country and not just Jammu and Kashmir. We have already established an outreach with the youth and instituted many schemes for their employment. The people need to believe that we are not the enemy. We are fighting terrorism and it will take time, to bring peace to Kashmir.”
Malik, as per a statement was addressing, a gathering after the release of a documentary by English News Channel, Times NOW. The documentary series is titled ‘Kashmir: The Story’ today.
The docu-series, as per the statement, is a succinct account of factual events that took place in Kashmir in the last century. It will air on Times NOW from October 29 to November 2 at 11 p.m. The series will also be available onwww.timesnownews.com/kashmirthestory and www.facebook.com/timesnow
Malik, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the series a difficult documentary that is a must watch, given the state’s historical content. “It is important for every citizen to understand the need to create an atmosphere for dialogue, without which nothing can be achieved.”
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, said that Kashmir was “an accumulated outcome of a series of blunders” committed by past rulers.
“ But the clock has turned a full circle and we need to seize the opportunity now. Pakistan has not reconciled that Jammu & Kashmir became a part of India and therefore it continues to create trouble in the region.”
He said that there should be “no compromise on the sovereignty of the Indian Union and the dignity of security forces”. “Some of our friends in the intellectual circles also find Kashmir a fertile playground. This intellectual terrorism creates greater harm to Kashmir than the militancy and the immediate challenge is to change course. Times Now has done a commendable job in exposing dark forces in Jammu & Kashmir through this documentary series.”
M.K. Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, in his address said that as “India’s leading News channel”, Times Now wants to ensure an informed and intellectually aware audience. “The narrative of ‘Kashmir: The Story’ is enlightening and sensitive, without bias. Kashmir is a difficult story to tell because almost every detail about the state has been contested.”
“To its credit, the series has not allowed any single point of view to dominate the narrative. The series is historically important for every Indian citizen, as it attempts to develop a more nuanced account of how this difficult territorial and political dispute arose. We believe, this will be of great reference value for viewers and scholars alike,” he added
Meanwhile, a spokesman said the rich culture of Kashmir, splendid Sufi performance by popular Kashmiri musicians enthralled the audience at the function.
He said that the opening act was performed by Kashmiri kids followed by solo performance by 9-year-old Kashmiri girl, Raksh Jahan on Hum Honge Kamyab.
Renowned classical singer and composer, Dhananjay Kaul, performed on Kashmiri compositions of great saints. The evening concluded with the recital of Kashmir-born Bollywood singer Saiam Bhat on verses by Kalam-e-Sheikh-ul-Aalam & Mahjoor, the spokesman added.
He said that the docu-series will be aired from October 29 to November 2 at 11 p.m. on the Times Now channel.
The spokesman said that The evening witnessed a special panel discussion on ‘Kashmir the Way Ahead’ with eminent voices from across the spectrum including, Sajjad Lone -Chairman, J&K People’s Conference, Amitabh Matoo -Former Advisor to CM, J&K, Gen. V P Malik (Retd.), Lt Gen DS Hooda -Former Army Commander and Maroof Raza, Consulting Editor – TIMES NOW.