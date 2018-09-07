Previous Govt took OBCs for granted; ignored their welfare: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 06:
National Conference OBC Cell on Thursday accused the previous PDP-BJP government of taking the weaker sections of the society “for granted”, saying “over three years of their mis-rule these segments of the society were relegated as second-class citizens”.
According to a statement, while addressing a series of workers meetings in Lower Tanda in Nagrota, the OBC leaders urged the Governor’s administration for undoing the “wrongs committed by the previous government and sought speedy implementation of various schemes tailored for empowering the weaker sections”.
Co-Chairperson of the OBC Cell Abdul Gani Teli alleged the BJP of making “hollow promises” with the people with regard to development, employment and economic emancipation of the weaker sections.
“In partnership with the PDP, the BJP not only failed in keeping the promises but also stalled the initiatives taken by the National Conference led government for welfare and economic empowerment of the OBCs.”
Teli reiterated adequate representation for the OBCs in the Corporation set up for welfare of weaker segments of society, saying that “this is needed to be headed by a member of the community, who can understand the problems and take effective measures for execution of various schemes for their welfare”.