Previous Govt legalized corruption in JK: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsRamnagar, 11-01-2019:
Accusing the erstwhile BJP-PDP regime of “utter failure” in ensuring the implementation of commitments made in the Agenda of Alliance (AOA) during its 3½ years rule, JKNPP chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday alleged that that the only achievement of the previous was allegedly “legalizing corruption” in the state.
As per a statement, Singh , while addressing a gathering in Ramnagar said that the “aborted rule witnessed a deep rooted culture of patronized corruption in the state with none to take cognizance of the public cries and frequent reports in the media of wanton irregularities and bunglings in the working of the govt”.
“Most alarming aspect was not the money exchanging hands in the unwholesome bargains but the open defiance of norms and procedures, fearlessness and audacity displayed by corrupt elements in executing such illegal bargains”.
Singh alleged that there was “large scale pilferages and plunder of funds provided under many centrally-sponsored schemes in the said villages”.
“There was hardly any tangible impact of the aforesaid schemes on the ground with the public complaints regarding swindling of funds by corrupt officials having fallen on deaf ears.”
“Non-initiation of action against corrupt officials whose frauds had been established but were being sheltered due to patronage of political persons and Departmental Officers who were said to be in league in the fishy bargains is regrettable.”
Calling for a probe into the “transfer Industry” which allegedly flourished in the erstwhile regime in the Deptts of Education, Health, Forest, Power, PHE and Rural Development, Singh called for the constitution of SIT to “unearth the alleged extraneous considerations and violations of prescribed norms”.
“Premature transfers running into several thousands in the said Deptts in violation of Transfer policy and stipulated norms had beaten all previous records of whimsical transfers and needed due cognizance of the chief Minister.”