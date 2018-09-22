Previous govt did not take decision fearing vote loss: PM Modi on Triple Talaq

AgenciesOdisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for stalling the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha and accused the previous government at the Centre of not taking a decision on the issue due to "fear of vote loss".
Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant, Prime Minister Modi said that even though the Opposition created a hurdle in the Upper House of Parliament, his government was committed to saving the "Muslim sisters and daughters from the clutches of social injustice."
"Three days ago, the central government took a decision that was needed since decades. The decision was on Triple Talaq. No one was ready to even talk about it due to fear of losing votes. Now, it has been declared illegal," the Prime Minister said.
On September 19, the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq Bill, making instant talaq a criminal act. The government approved the ordinance after it could not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of consensus last month during the monsoon session of Parliament.