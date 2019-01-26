Prevalence of breastfeeding low in Kashmir

Bottle-feeding associated with high risk of infections, malnutrition, poor brain development: Experts
Bottle-feeding associated with high risk of infections, malnutrition, poor brain development: Experts
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) is less among mothers in Kashmir, a study has noted—revealing that formula feeding is a major public health problem.
The study titled ‘practice of exclusive breastfeeding: its socio-demographic determinants was conducted in the department of pediatrics, GB Pant Children Hospital, of GMC, Srinagar.
“In the study, it was found that prevalence of EBF was lower (35%), as compared to other states,” reads the research published in the International Journal of Contemporary Pediatrics.
The study included 600 mothers, having infants in the age group of 0-6 months. Variables recorded were modes of feeding, demographics, socioeconomic status, literacy level, mode of delivery and place of delivery.
“There were 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female infant. Among them, 41.7 per cent babies were first born and 58.3 per cent second in birth order. 99.5 per cent mothers were more than 18 years of age,” reads the study.
It notes that few mothers had no formal education 3.3 per cent, while 14.7 per cent had primary education and 82 per cent had secondary level education.
On the employment status, as per the study, about 78.3 per cent of the mothers were housewives and only 21.7 per cent were working outside the home.
“Almost all the mothers were Muslims (96.0 per cent. Most of the mothers resided in the urban areas (81.2 per cent), while the remaining hailed from rural areas,” it said.
“There were 15.5 per cent nuclear families and 84.5 per cent were joint families. 25 per cent families were below the poverty line, 65 per cent middle class and 10 per cent upper class.”
The study notes that earlier breastfeeding education and its importance was received by 30 per cent mothers and only 37 per cent mothers had more than 4 antenatal visits.
“There were 92 per cent institutional deliveries and 64.5 per cent were born by Lower Segment Caesarean section (LSCS),” it said
Exclusive breastfeeding was significantly high in babies born by normal delivery, more than 3 antenatal visits, mother knowing advantages of breastfeeding and higher parental education.
“Meanwhile, caesarean section rate in the present study is 64.5 per cent, well above the 5-15 per cent of deliveries suggested by the World Health Organization in 2009,” the study said.
The study was conducted by three pediatricians, Dr Suhail A. Naik, Dr Mohammad Irshad, Dr Ghulam Rasool and Dr Wasim A. Rafiq. It was aimed to define the significance of demographic, socioeconomic, parental education, employment and mode of delivery on EBF.
“These findings indicate that the breastfeeding support provided by health services is weak and immediate measures to promote exclusive breastfeeding are of utmost importance to decrease the infant mortality rate to a targeted single digit,” they said.
Dr Naik said there were no breastfeeding promotional activities going in Kashmir suggesting for measures which could improve the frequency of breastfeeding.
“The situation is grim right now as increasing bottle-feeding is associated with high risk of infections, malnutrition and poor brain development. Exclusive breastfeeding must be incorporated in the school curriculum,” Naik said.
He said breastfeeding promotion programmes in Communities, Aanganwadi centres, Schools, Government and Private hospitals is must and should give special attention to those women who are not practicing EBF.
He said promotion of EBF during first six months of life and continuation of breastfeeding after six months along with appropriate complementary feeding and focus on the factors associated with EBF need to be addressed.
As per the study conclusion emergency and planned C-sections adversely affect breastfeeding initiation, milk supply and infant breastfeeding receptivity compared to vaginal deliveries. “It is imperative to address overuse and misuse of lower section caesarean sections in the State which will decrease both maternity and infant mortality rates,” it said.
Naik said mothers have a concept that formula feeding is actually baby tonic and it has to go and only health education about the advantage of exclusive breastfeeding will help to address this grim scenario. “A large number of deliveries by LSCS and its negative impact on exclusive breastfeeding is another dimension which needs an immediate address,” he said.