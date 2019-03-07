Prevailing war-like situation outcome of unresolved Kashmir issue: UJC

March 07, 2019 |

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Wednesday alleged that prevailing war-like situation was the “outcome of unresolved Kashmir issue not so-called terrorism.”

In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying that “India is diverting the attention from real issue by raising voice over so-called terrorism.”

He alleged “Pakistan’s one-sided offer is increasing arrogance of Modi led government in India and also affect the courage of pro-Hurriyat people;” he said, adding that “at a time when the bullets are being showered in Kashmir and residential areas are being torched, the bonhomie and peace between the countries isn’t possible.”

UJC chief further added “the criminal silence maintained by world community and atrocities by forces in Kashmir are pushing the people to become Fiyadeen. In response, when these suppressed people cause any damage to the forces then they are being labeled as terrorists while the nobody is bothering to raise the voice over the killing of Kashmiris.”

He added “the OIC must put an end to the dual policy,” saying “it should go beyond passing resolutions and making verbal statements,” adding that “it should end diplomatic and economic relations with India to help Kashmiris.”

Expressing serious concern over the health condition of inmates, UJC chief appealed international human rights bodies to “press India so that the lives of these inmates are not put at risk.”

He also said “banning Jamaat-e-Islami, an ideological and reformative organization is a dangerous ploy of RSS to deprive the people here from getting religious and moral education, aimed to make Kashmir dominated under Hindutva ideology, which needs to be resisted.”

UJC chief further paid tributes to slain militants Irfan Ahmad Rather, Adfar Fayaz, Ishfaq Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad Mir who were killed Tral and Handwara encounters in recent, saying that “the struggle will be taken to the logical conclusion.”