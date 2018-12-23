Prevailing situation in south Kashmir calls for de-escalation: NC

Srinagar, December 22:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday asserted that the prevailing situation in valley especially in south Kashmir calls for reconciliation and de-escalation from all sides.
South Zone President Dr Basher Veeri while addressing party functionaries and workers at the Khanabal housing colony said that that the monster of conflict has devoured many of our people especially young. Underscoring the need for reconciliation he said, “The situation in south Kashmir is particularly grim and if it persists the situation can morph into a much dire one.”
South zone president impressed upon the workers to highlight the plight of common wretched masses. “It is the prime duty of ours to highlight the woes of people. People are looking towards us to salvage them from despondency towards progress,” he said.
Veeri while addressing the workers said that civilian killings and other human rights violations will hedge the prospects of peace in the state. “I have been urging for a parallel reconciliatory process to engage with the disenchanted youth. Violence, I have maintained will beget violence and the circle will continue,” he said.
He asserted that the development scenario in south Kashmir has been at the receiving end of all this. “Our party is alive to the administrative apathy in the south Kashmir areas and we have been impressing on the administration to ensure people all basic facilities,” he said urging the incumbent governor administration to make all basic amenities available to the people.