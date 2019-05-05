Press freedom pivotal for a working democracy: Farooq

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges administration to declare PG Mass Communications as a professional course in varsities including KU

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah in his message on press freedom day said that freedom of the human mind is acknowledged in the right to free speech and free press, saying that a free press is pivotal for any working democracy as it keep the citizenry informed and imposes accountability.

Party president said that National Conference in its Naya Kashmir manifesto had underscored the importance of having a free and vibrant press to keep those run the state of affairs under check and common citizenry informed about their rights. “No society can think of harvesting the fruits of democracy without securing its press fraternity all the required freedom and dignity. However it is imperative for the press fraternity to uphold the dignity associated with the profession at any cost. The struggle by embattled journalists and press fraternity of Kashmir to fight for the rights of people is commendable. I take this opportunity to salute the valor of our journalistic community, who notwithstanding curbs and persecution has been rendering their duties with dedication. I take this opportunity to pay my tributes to all those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. On this day we ought to remember Shujaat Bukhari; the jinxed providence of our state robbed us a bold voice in his shape, I pray for peace to his soul,” he said.

Party president while censuring the incumbent governor administration for banning government advertisements to many local dailies said that such a step will push the journalistic fraternity to wall. “People associated with press are already underpaid; the bar if it persists will push the media houses to cut the salaries of its staff. I urge the incumbent governor administration to revoke the ban. Meantime I also urge the administration to declare PG mass communications as a professional course in varsities including Kashmir University. The government should absorb the media pass outs in various departments in various media activities be it content writing, public relations, photography, event management. The community radios have revolutionized participatory style of development in various developing countries; the government should usher in a new era of community radios in Kashmir, which will cater to the local information needs of people across the state, besides that it will help scores of media pass outs earn a respectable livelihood,” he said.

Among others party’s chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah also underscored the need of having a free and vibrant press in Kashmir. They also urged the governor administration to revoke the ban on government advertisements on various local dailies of Kashmir.

Hurriyat (M) expresses concern over JKLF chief’s deteriorating health condition

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (M) on Saturday expressed serious concern over deteriorating health condition of incarcerated JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik—stating that the media reports that have come to fore through the family members of Malik have raised alarm among the masses across Kashmir about the ill-treatment meted out to him in Tihar jail.

The spokesman said that family members and the people of Kashmir are worried about Malik’s well-being.

Hurriyat said that Malik is already suffering from multiple ailments and denying him proper medical treatment can pose a threat to his life which amounts to a brazen violation of human rights and jail manual.

Hurriyat said that the resistance leaders booked under “frivolous” cases by the ED and NIA have completed around two years of imprisonment and yet these agencies have failed to prove any charges against them that include Shabir Shah, Shahid Ul Islam, Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Mehraj, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Nayeem Khan, G M Bhat, Shakeel Yousuf, Shahid Yousuf, Asiya Andrabi, Sofi Fahmeeda, Nahida Nasreen and Zahoor Watali.

Hurriyat while denouncing their continuous “illegal” detention expressed serious concern that they are being deprived medical facilities and their confinement is being prolonged on one pretext or the other. Hurriyat said the treatment meted out these prisoners is a brazen violation of jail manuals and the international Geneva Convention.

Hurriyat appealed the international organizations including UNHRC, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and others to use their good offices to ensure the safety and proper medical care for the detainees.

