Press Council of Nepal chairman visits Media Complex

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
Chairman, Press Council of Nepal, Kishore Shrestha called on Director Information and Public Relation, Tariq Ahmad Zargar at Media Complex here this morning and discussed various issues pertaining to the media scenario in the State and the region. He was accompanied by Member Press Council of India (PCI), C K Nayak.
The Chairman, Press Council of Nepal is currently on a five-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get first-hand information of the media scenario in the State.
Director Information informed Shrestha in detail about the functioning of DIPR and the steps being taken by the department to facilitate professional growth of the media organizations and working journalists in J&K. He also briefed the PCN Chairman in detail about the functioning of the Department of Information & Public Relations.
During the meeting, various issues pertaining to the journalists were discussed at length. Some of the issues that came up for discussion include insurance cover for working journalists, accreditation of journalists, categorization of newspapers and magazines and other issues.
On the occasion, Chairman, PCI Nepal suggested that there should be an exchange program for journalists of Jammu & Kashmir and Nepal. He proposed Director Information to send a team of working journalists on an exposure visit to Nepal and later the journalists from Nepal will also be sent to Jammu & Kashmir. This, he said, will not only help to understand the different working challenges but will also develop a good relation among each other.
Later, Kishore Shrestha presented a booklet on “Media and Ethics” published by PCI Nepal, to Director Information.
The Chairman Press Council of Nepal after visiting various sections of the Media Complex commended the infrastructure that in place at DIPR for effective dissemination of information.