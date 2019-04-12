About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 12, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Press Colony becomes parking lot, free place to urinate

Will look into the matter, hold sanitation drive: Commissioner SMC

 The Press Enclave (Colony) in Srinagar has literally turned a comfortable place for people to urinate, smoke cigarettes and park vehicles for free. Despite tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of making summer capital Open Defecation Free (ODF), commuters as well as shopkeepers find it easy to use Press Colony premises as lavatory to be used at will.
Expressing resentment over lack of sanitation inside the Press Enclave, media persons working with several media outlets accused the Corporation of failing to construct a single washroom in the colony. The drains inside the colony are full of filth but SMC workers never bother to clean it.
Fareed Gul, who works with a media house said the commuters, protesting delegations, shopkeepers, vendors and officials can be easily spotted urinating in open in the Press Colony.
“On the rear side of Press Information Bureau (PIB) building people can be seen urinating openly, which is a shame,” he said.
Gul said in the month of March both Deputy Mayor and SMC Commissioner assured that washrooms will be constructed for the Press Enclave but nothing has been done on the ground.
Muhammad Iqbal, a journalist said foul smell keeps emanating from the dirty drain in front of the office of Daily Kashmir Times, as people often urinate in the nearby place.
“There is no proper sanitation in the area. It has become a breeding ground for dogs as piles of garbage can be seen scattered inside the colony,” he said.
Press Colony remains occupied with the vehicles of shopkeepers and shoppers throughout the day making it very difficult for media persons to park their vehicles, which badly affects their discharge of professional duties.
“There is literally no space left for Press in the Press Colony and Traffic Police has been sleeping over the issue. The Traffic cop deployed inside the colony to manage traffic along with another cop of J&K police prefer to sit in a private car inside the colony and act as spectators. This is quite unfortunate,” said Junaid Kathju, a journalist.
SMC Commissioner, Mir Tariq Ali told The Rising Kashmir that he will look into the issue.
“I will personally look into the issue and it will be solved on the priority basis,” Mir said adding that a fresh sanitation drive will be held in the colony.
Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Imran said, “Sanitation drive inside the colony will be done tomorrow,” he said.
Srinagar city was listed among dirtiest cities across India, securing the 357th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2019 and has stepped down by 110 ranks than the previous year.

