Press Club of Jammu remembers Ashok Sethi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Journalist fraternity under the banner of Press Club of Jammu on Friday remembered senior photojournalist Ashok Sodhi on his 10th death anniversary, who sacrificed his life while performing professional duties during an encounter at Samba in 2008.
Ashok Sodhi-was a photojournalist and then Chief Cameraman of the Daily Excelsior, local English daily.
Journalists assembled at the Press Club of Jammu and remembered their colleague and paid rich tributes to the departed soul at a function organised in his memory here this morning.
Media men from both electronic and print, paid their floral tributes to Ashok Sodhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General, Press Club of Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal remembered his days with late Sodhi and termed him as a professional man.
He said that Sodhi was not only known for his professionalism but also for his participation in social activities besides getting always ready to help the needy.
He however, advised the working journalists to be careful and alert while performing their professional duties.
“Government has not yet come up with welfare schemes for the journalists especially those working in field,” Jamwal said.
Former president PCJ and senior journalist, Manu Srivatsa recalled his closeness with Sodhi and his contribution besides role in the development of the Press Club of Jammu.
President, Press Club of Jammu, Ashwani Kumar, vice president Abhimanyu Sharma, Treasurer, Dinesh Manhotra, executive committee members, Vishal Bharti, Dinesh Mahajan, Ajay Bachloo, Surjit Singh were also present on the occasion.