Presiding officer suffers heart attack

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Voting process was disrupted for sometime at a polling booth here after the Presiding Officer of a booth suffered heart attack on Thursday morning.

Reports said the Presiding Officer of polling booth number 85 at Government Middle School Wazah bagh Amira Kadal, Zuhaib Bazaz suffered heart attack when couple of voters were casting their votes.

The voting process was stopped while the Presiding Officer was shifted to hospital for treatment. “We accompanied him to SMHS Hospital. He has suffered a mild heart attack and is stable now,” one of his colleagues said. (CNS)