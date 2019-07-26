President's visit to Kargil cancelled due to bad weather

July 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Kargil was cancelleddue to inclement weather on Friday, an official said.

He said the President could not attend 20th anniversary of Kargil War in Drass as permission for the his aircraft to take off for Kargil couldn't be granted due to inclement weather in Ladakh.

The President will now lay wreath at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar along with Governor Satya Pal Mailk, the official said.