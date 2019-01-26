President’s, SK Police medals announced

43 police officials awarded President’s Police Medal
153 policemen get SK Police Medal
DGP congratulates awardees
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 25:
Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Friday announced Medals of different categories on the eve of 70th Republic Day. Forty three J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes 25 Police Medal for Gallantry, one President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Services.
About 153 policemen have been awarded Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Republic Day.
One hundred forty seven Police personnel including 32 Gazetted and 115 Non-Gazetted have been awarded Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry. Six officers have been awarded Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Director General of Police, ShriDilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. In his message he has said that the awards show the exemplary courage and dedication shown by police personnel in different fields to the nation. He has wished them more success and recognition in future.
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services have been awarded to SP Sham Lal Thakur while Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to SSP Zubair Ahmad Khan, DDP ParshotamLal, SSP Shailender Singh, SSP Mumtaz Ahmed, SSP RashmiWazir, SSP Sheikh JunaidMahmood, SSP Roop Raj, DySPVarinder Kumar, DySP Syed Mohi-u-Din Andrabi, Inspr (M) Nazir Ahmad Yatoo, ASI Bhikam Chand, ASI Reyaz Ahmad Shah, HC Sunil Jalla, HC Farooq Ahmad Mir, HC Nisar Ahmad Bhat, HC DarshanLal and SgCt Syed MuzamilShabir.
Those who have been awarded with Sher-i- Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service are ADGP Muneer Ahmad Khan-IPS, SSP ShahidMehraj Rather, SSP Rajeshwar Singh, SSP Randeep Kumar, DySP Bodh Raj and DySPMushtaq Ahmad Wani.