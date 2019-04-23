About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President YHAI calls on Advisor Ganai

 President, Youth Hostels' Association of India (YHAI) and former Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, on Monday called on Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
As per an official, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department, Rigzin Samphael, was also present on the occasion.
President YHAI discussed several tourism promotion issues especially adventure tourism in the State with the Advisor.

 

