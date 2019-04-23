President YHAI calls on Advisor Ganai

President, Youth Hostels' Association of India (YHAI) and former Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, on Monday called on Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
As per an official, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department, Rigzin Samphael, was also present on the occasion.
President YHAI discussed several tourism promotion issues especially adventure tourism in the State with the Advisor.
President, Youth Hostels' Association of India (YHAI) and former Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, on Monday called on Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
As per an official, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department, Rigzin Samphael, was also present on the occasion.
President YHAI discussed several tourism promotion issues especially adventure tourism in the State with the Advisor.