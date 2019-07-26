President pays tribute to troops on Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the killed troops on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war by laying a wreath at the war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters here, officials said.

The President was scheduled to take part in the function at Drass War memorial in the morning but bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue.

"President Kovind paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial here," an Army official said.

Drass had seen pitched battles between the Indian Army and a mix of Pakistani Army regulars and intruders for nearly two months in the summer of 1999.