President KCCI meets Governor

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Ashiq apprised Governor about the tourism scenario in Kashmir and made several suggestions for enhancing tourist footfall, inviting investment in health care sector; various issues relating to cross LoC trade, land bank for industry and crop insurance.

He informed Governor about organisation of ‘Ambassador’s Meet’ in the month of April for promotion of Tourism, Handicrafts, Horticulture and other sectors.