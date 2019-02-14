President CCIJ assures Tax Commissioner filing of GST returns within week

Rising Kashmir NewsKatra, Feb 13:
The President Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Rakesh Gupta along with office bearers called upon the Commissioner Commercial Taxes P.K.Bhat, KAS in his office chamber Wednesday.
The official spokesperson said that during the meeting the Commissioner Commercial Taxes apprised the Chamber team that 30% of the assesses have not filed their GST Returns for the month of December 2018 and 8% of the assesses have not filed a single return since the GST came into force in July 2017.
He also told the Chamber President that the dealers whose have returns are “NIL” should also mandatorily file their returns.
The Chamber President assured the Commissioner Commercial Taxes that the Chamber shall convey the concern of the department to all its members from Trade and Industry to file their due GST Returns within this week so that the department does not have to visit the premises of the assesses for inspection.
The spokesperson said Shahid Saleem Dar,KAS Additional Commissioner Commercial Taxes, Rajesh Gupta, Sr. Vice President JCCI, Rajeev Gupta, Jr. Vice President JCCI and Sh. Manish Gupta, Secretary General JCCI were also present in the meeting.