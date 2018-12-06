President AIJKBOF to address Bank employees today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 05:
The employees of Jammu & Kashmir Bank have arranged a delightful welcome to honor All India J&K Bank Officers' Federation Office Bearers at Corporate Headquarters tomorrow as the Federation Office Bearers arrived here on Wednesday after their successful meetings with the Governor at Jammu following which the Governor issued the statement regarding controversial SAC decision on Tuesday and announced that no changes are being made to status of J&K Bank.
Pertinently the AIJKBOF was spearheading the agitation against the SAC decision.
A statement issued by the Federation said that the president of the federation Syed Tasaduq Madni is likely to address the employees at Corporate Headquarter of the Bank today at 9:30 AM. (KNS)