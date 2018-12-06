About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

President AIJKBOF to address Bank employees today

Published at December 06, 2018 12:16 AM 0Comment(s)414views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 05:

The employees of Jammu & Kashmir Bank have arranged a delightful welcome to honor All India J&K Bank Officers' Federation Office Bearers at Corporate Headquarters tomorrow as the Federation Office Bearers arrived here on Wednesday after their successful meetings with the Governor at Jammu following which the Governor issued the statement regarding controversial SAC decision on Tuesday and announced that no changes are being made to status of J&K Bank.
Pertinently the AIJKBOF was spearheading the agitation against the SAC decision.
A statement issued by the Federation said that the president of the federation Syed Tasaduq Madni is likely to address the employees at Corporate Headquarter of the Bank today at 9:30 AM. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top