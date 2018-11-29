Presentation Convent introduces yoga for students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
Despite Supreme Court ruling that yoga cannot be imposed on anyone, a prestigious missionary school in Srinagar is in process of introducing yoga classes for its students.
Sources told KNS that Presentation Convent management has decided to introduce yoga classes for students from Ist to eight standard. According to the KNS the time-table, of the school, mentions that fourth period on Tuesday is for yoga classes for sixth standard students.
When contacted, Secretary Presentation Convent, who introduced himself as Rameez, confirmed the development. “Yes, we have put it in timetable, but so far we are not teaching yoga. We are in a process of arranging teachers for it,” he told KNS over the phone. (KNS)