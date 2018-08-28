Present political scenario, defense of 35-A deliberated upon: Spokesman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Monday held a detailed meeting of leaders, activists and legislators of central Kashmir and deliberated in detail about the present political scenario apart from reviewing the measures being taken to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said in a statement said that PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired an important meet of party’s central Kashmir team at her official residence here in which besides the legislators and other party functionaries of District Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam, party’s vice president Abdul Rahman Veeri and general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura also participated.
The meeting held the detailed discussions about the party’s forthcoming strategy to defend the Article 35-A and safeguarding of state’s unique position. The participants also hailed the efforts of the PDP president for making defense of 35-A at the supreme court her prime concern and sending the team of legal experts including Muzaffar Hussain Baig to defend the case at Supreme Court.
According to the spokesman, the meeting also deliberated in detail the present political scenario of the state and measures needed to strengthen the party at the grass-root level. The leaders present in the meet also put forth their point of view about the steps needed to be taken for consistent liaison with the workers and party activists on the ground across the state.