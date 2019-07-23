Presence of large number of OGWs in JK a serious issue: Chrungoo

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State Spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, said that the recent declaration of the Government that the number of the over ground workers is much higher than active militants in the state is a serious issue.

“In fact, the presence of the OGWs is a perpetual security threat not only to the state as a whole but also to the society at large. The data prepared by the State Crime Record Bureau reveals that there is a ration of 1 to 20 between militants and OGW. As long as the OGWs enjoy freedom to act and work behind the scene, militancy will survive and thrive, though slowly and steadily,” Chrungoo said in a statement.

Chrungoo, as per a statement, was interacting with a group of “intellectuals” of Jammu at the party headquarters in connection with a discussion on the current security and political scenario of the J&K State.

He said that the security and political issues are inter-dependent in a democratic set up. “There need to be a permanent and long standing relationship between the political thinking and security related concerns. J&K being a border state and also strategically a politically volatile zone, threat to the internal security is a larger threat to the social base of the political edifice. These OGWs need to be booked as per the law and brought before the law of the land as soon as possible.”

“The NIA and Crime Branch are doing splendid job by making people in authority accountable to the people. It is hard to believe that a former minister could be interrogated by the CB for serious irregularities committed during his tenure as Public Works Minister and allotment of contracts for the JK Project Construction Corporation.”

He said that the allegation that the said Minister granted contracts to a specific set of contractors and making some appointments without following due process is a very serious issue that needs through probe.

“There are similar allegations against some other politicians, bureaucrats and other officers who have shown no regard to the rules. They allotted work to their ‘own people’ in various government departments of the state while sidelining norms and practice. The whole allegations need to be brought on the preview of the crime branch.”

Chrungoo further said that the Modi-government needs to be “complemented for making India a space star particularly in context of the launch of Chandryan-II”.

“It is not only a great feat in the field of advance scientific research and development but it also paves way for further exploration of the celestial bodies in the sky. Fifty years after the landing of the first human foot on the moon, India has joined the ‘Club of Two’ making it a “club of three” in the world to acquire the distinction of achieving the unachievable with minimum cost.”

He also congratulated Hima Das, India’s “Golden Flying Eagle” who won 5 gold medals in international athletic meets in a span of 20 days.

“This is unparallel in the sports history of the world. BJP extends warm greetings to Hima Das, her coach and her family for this stunning but heartening performance. She has brightened the image of Bharat in the galaxy of nations to the extent that a new generation of athletes and sports-persons stand encouraged going ahead and participating in the field of national and international sports events.”