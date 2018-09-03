Preparedness for SSR reviewed in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 02:
District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Sunday chaired a meeting of officers to review preparedness for Special Summary Revision with special focus on SVEEP activities to be carried out in the district.
According to an official, several issues pertaining to Municipal Electoral Roll were also resolved.
The meeting was attended by Addl. Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh, ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, CEO RDA Dr. Tahir Firdous, ADC Kalakote Khalid Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abdul Qayoom Mir, Ex-En PWD (R&B) Div. Rajouri, Chief Agriculture Officer Mohd Younis, DIO Muzaffar Mir, Ex-En PMGSY Rajouri/Budhal, DFO Nowshera Vijay Kumar, DFO Rajouri Mushtaq Ahmed, Chief Animal Husbandry officer, besides other officers, Tehsildars, EOs of all 05 Municipalities and Election Naib Tehsildar, the official added.
The DDC directed all concerned departments to keep men and machinery in ready mode and update the officials about their duties, role and responsibility towards facilitating free, fair, transparent and smooth Municipal elections as and when the notification is issued.
The DDC also interacted with the 12 Nodal Officers, appointed for different assignments.
Addl. Deputy Commissioner has been assigned the duty for implementation of MCC and Law & Order, while Chief Executive Officer Rajouri Development Authority (RDA), ACR, DFO Nowshera, DFO Social Forestry, CAO, ACD, DTO, AD Handicrafts, DIO (NIC) and ARTO have been assigned Election Management, supervising Help Line & Complaint Redressal, SVEEP, Strong Room, Electoral Rolls, Ballot Paper & Preparation of EVMs, Man Power Management, Training management, Poll Parties Despatch, expenditure Monitoring, MCMC, Media Communication, Rationalization & Uploading of Information on CEO Portal and Transport Management respectively.
The DDC also reviewed the arrangements for Training of 20 Returning Officers and 63 Assistant Returning Officers scheduled to be held on 4th and 5th of September, 2018. He also instructed all the EROs and AEROs to personally visit the already identified Polling Stations and furnish the information regarding accessibility, security and other facilities like seating arrangements, Power etc, besides establishment of Head Quarters for Returning and Assistant Returning Officers.
The DDC asked the Addl. Deputy Commissioner to monitor the inspections of Polling Stations and ensure all necessary arrangements at the venue well in time for smooth conduct of Urban Local Bodies Elections.
He also directed all EOs to keep the polling Stations, easy and accessible for women & handicapped persons. He also directed officers of all Line departments to work in coordination with Election Cell and launch mass awareness among the public, for maximum democratic participation.