Preparedness for Measles-Rubella campaign reviewed in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Sushma Chauhan on Thursday chaired a meeting of District task force for immunization (DTFI) to review the activities undertaken in the district with regard to the measles/rubella vaccination campaign, starting next month.
She asked task force members to put in best efforts to achieve 100% coverage of immunization under the campaign
Asking health department to submit the schedule before August 25, the DDC directed the Chief Education Officer and Project Officer, ICDS to extend full support to the health authorities for smooth and successful conduct of immunization in all Govt and Private schools, Anganwari centers as well as dropouts and out of school children in the age group of nine month to 15 years.
The vaccination for Measles/rubella - a viral infection, will run for five weeks across the district like elsewhere in the state.
Meanwhile, the DDC also reviewed the National de-worming day preparedness which will be held on August 10, 2018. The objective of the de-worming day is to de-worm all pre - school and school age children through schools and AWCs to improve their overall health and access to education.
Among others present in the meeting were ADDC Pankaj Magotra, representatives of BSF, CRPF and NGOs.