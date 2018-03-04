Prepare fresh list of PMAY beneficiaries by March 10: Haq to Officials

Calls for completing works under CM’s Commitments by March 31
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 03:
Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan Saturday directed the officials of Rural Development to complete the fresh list of left over beneficiaries by March 10.
The minister said this while reviewing the implementation of PMAY and Chief Minister’s commitments made during the public darbar as part of her “Public Outreach Programme”.
The meeting was attended by Director Rural Development Jammu RK Bhat, Director Rural Sanitation Nazir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Rakesh Badiyal, Superintendent Engineer Jammu Balbir Singh, ACD’s and Executive Engineers of various districts and other senior officers of the department.
Minister asked the officials to complete the process of preparing fresh list of houseless population to include the left out families by March 10 so that the same can be recommended to the central government.
The minister also directed the officers to complete the target of 2016-17 under PMAY by the end of this month and the target of 2017-18 be completed by May 31.
He said under PMAY, Minister said the government intends to provide Housing for All by 2022 and said government is determined to achieve the target within stipulated time by providing housing facilities to all the houseless population of the state by March, 2019.
Abdul Haq also reviewed the works taken up by the department on Chief Minister’s Commitments made during the public darbar as part of her “Public Outreach Programme.
Minister was informed that work is in progress in all the districts. He directed the officers to expedite the pace of work to complete all these works by the end of this month. He assured that the government will provide liberal funding to complete all the projects well in time.
While emphasizing upon the officers to work with extra zeal and enthusiasm, he directed the concerned for early initiation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and other necessary formalities so that all the undertaken works are completed within stipulated time frame. He reiterates the commitment of timely disposing the public grievances and said that necessary measures are being taken so as to comply with the directions of Chief Minister.
