Prepare contingency plan: DGP directs officers

Ahead of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday held a detained security meeting wherein the top police brass directed his subordinates to provide full proof security for the upcoming elections.
Singh, who was recently appointed as State’s new police chief, held the security review meeting on ULB and Panchayat polls with the Senior Superintendents of Police and Deputy Inspectors General of Police IGs of Kashmir Zone through video conference at Police Control Room here.
The top cop directed the district SSPs and DIGs to work out and fine tune the deployment plans in such a way that foolproof security is provided for ULB and Panchayat polls.
“We are fully geared up for upcoming elections at every level. I am sure elections will pass off peacefully,” Singh said in a video released by police.
He said whatever logistic and manpower support required for the polls was being pooled out and will be placed at the disposal for smooth conduct of these elections.
Going by the past experience, police has sailed through all difficult situation very successfully, State Police chief said.
“I’m very confident that this major event also would be conducted in a graceful and successful manner,” he said.
Additional Director General of Police (Hqrs) Abdul Gani Mir, Inspector General of Police (Personnel) J P Singh, IGP Kashmir Zone, Swayam Prakash Pani were present in this meeting.
DGP told the Police officers that stern action should be taken against the elements, who foment trouble, while contingency plans should be ready to tackle any eventuality.
Singh directed the officers to take due care in all the situations so that things do not precipitate in any law and order situation.
He advised them that we should be selective and specific for better results in the ground.
Already, over 213 additional companies (21,300 forces personnel) of CAPF - that were deployed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the two-month Amarnath yatra - and most of them have been deployed in districts for pre-election duty.
In central Kashmir of the 213 companies, the highest 71 companies have been stationed in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam districts.
While 61 companies have been deployed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Bandipora and Handwara and 49 are deployed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora.
Some 22 companies have also been kept at the disposal of the Police in Srinagar.
Moreover, Inspector General of CRPF reserve companies three each in Pulwama and Shopian, two at Awantipora and one in Anantnag and these companies are stationed at their original places.
Earlier, sources said the additional CAPF companies that are already stationed in the Valley were adequate for ULB polls that are scheduled to take place in four-phases between October 1 and 5.
ULB polls would be held in two municipal corporations – Srinagar and Jammu, six municipal councils in the State including Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore in Kashmir and 70 municipal committees across the State.
The State may require more additional forces (around 100 CAPF companies) for Panchayat polls,sources had said.
The elections to Panchayats would be conducted in eight phases with polling dates between November 8 and December 4 this year as decided by the State Administrative Council of Governor’s administration.
