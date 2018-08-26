Preparations underway for holding municipal polls: CEO

‘Municipal election on party, panchayats non-party basis’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
The Chief Electoral Officer Saturday said the State Election Commission is preparing to hold the municipal polls and that all the stakeholders of the government were working together to conduct these elections in a peaceful and fair manner.
“We are preparing to hold the municipal elections. These Urban Local Body elections will be held on party basis. However, the same yardstick will not be applied for panchayat polls, which will take place on non-party basis,” J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said.
Asked about the schedule of polls, the CEO said within few days all will be cleared.
Regarding security arrangements, he said all the stakeholders of the government are working to conduct these elections in a peaceful manner. “The security concerns will be taken care of”.
The last Municipal elections in the State were held in January 2005 and elected Municipal bodies completed their five-year term in 2010.
Similarly last Panchayat elections were held in April-May 2011 and the elected Panchayats completed their tem in July 2016.
Elections to Panchayats have not been held since then.
Sources said authorities are selectively clubbing the highly volatile constituencies in the Valley with peaceful ones from the Jammu region and the border districts to finalise the urban local bodies polls in the State.
A top security official said the situation in the State warranted “a calibrated” approach to hold the much-awaited polls for urban local bodies and panchayats, as all major regional parties still find it hard to hold any public activity in the Kashmir Valley, especially in south Kashmir.”
“We are in the process of identifying both highly volatile and peaceful constituencies. These elections will be held in peaceful constituencies in the first phases with a few volatile constituencies along with it. The only way to build a tempo for the polls would be to start from a peaceful note,” he said. KNS