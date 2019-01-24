Preparations for ‘National Immunization Day’ reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 23:
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Sanaie Wednesday reviewed preparedness and implementation of National Immunization Day in a meeting of District Task Force.
During the meeting, chaired by ADDC, it was informed that 622 IPPI booths and 57 hard to reach areas booths have been set up across the district to cover the target population of 104867 children under the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) on NID. Besides 8 transit booths shall also be established at railway stations, bus stations and other locations for the children who are in transit.
It was further informed that 2578 front line/grass root level workers shall be engaged for the purpose comprising of 1059 health workers, 760 ICDS workers, 693 ASHAs and 66 volunteers who will be supervised by 119 block level supervisors and 10 district level supervisors.
Speaking on occasion, ADDC exuded confidence in the ability of the health department to ensure the success of both refresher sensitization programmes for gross root level workers so that there is no laxity or complacency in the execution. ADDC also stressed on proper monitoring of program through the effective coordination of frontline workers and also stressed on ensuing presence of supervisors during the campaign. It was also instructed that what’s app group for dissemination of information and effective coordination for the intensified and universal coverage shall also be formed.
CMO, Dr Nazir Ahmad Dar while speaking at the occasion said IEC material and all logistics would be distributed in the whole district almost a week ahead of NID
The meeting was attended by Khursheed Ahmad Shah ADC/DPO ICDS Budgam, Dy. CMO Dr. Tahmeena, DIO Showkat Hussain Ganie, DEPO Farooq Ahmad Raina and other officers and officials of the department.