Preparations for local sports competitions reviewed at Pulwama

Pulwama, September 05:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar today chaired a meeting of officers regarding conducting of District level sports competitions under “Peace and Development” for the year 2018-19.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora, District Youth Services and SportsOfficer Pulwama, District Youth Coordinator NYK, Dy Sp, Pulwama, Awantipora and other concerned officials.
On the Occasion, District Sports Officer briefly informed the meeting about the format of Programme, procurements of equipment ’s and requirement of funds for the organizing of sports events in the district. It was said that District level competition will be kick-started at DPL Pulwama and DPL Awantipora.
Speaking on the Occasion, DDC said that Govt has launched various programmes including sports competitions under “Peace and Development” for the youth to provide an opportunity for the development of their personality and skills. He said sports instill confidence, promote camaraderie and team spirit and improve physical stamina of the youth. He stressed upon officers to work with zeal and zest and bring this programme successfully to the conclusion. He further said that more youth should be involved in sports activities for exposure to create a name in sports.