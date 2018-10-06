Preparations for Ladakh dPal-rNgam Duston finalised in Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
CEC Leh, , Dorjey Motup on Friday finalised all the programs of the ensuing Ladakh dPal-rNgam Duston— a celebration initiated by Hill Council as an annual programme with the objective to pay tribute to the legends of Ladakh—at Council Secretariat, Leh .
According to an official, the meeting was attended by EC Agriculture TseringWangdus, EC Health Gyal P Wangyal, Councilors of Khaltsi, Sku-Markha and Thiksay constituencies, Nambardars of Thiksay, Shey, Ranbirpore and Nang villages, Cultural Officer TsewangPaljor and all the concerned district officers.
The official said that the meeting was informed that the main event of Ladakh dPal-rNgam Duston will be celebrated at historic NyarmaThiksay, which was once a hub of Buddhism founded by Lama LotsavaRinchenZangpo in 11th century.
This year’s dPal-rNgam Duston is being dedicated in honour of Lama LotsawaRinchenZangpo for his immense contribution to religion, culture, art and literature in Ladakh, the official added.
The CEC said that unlike the previous events, this year Ladakh dPal-rNgam Duston will be celebrated in a unique traditional way with native village dances, songs and food.
He further added that similar events shall also be held at Alchi, Mangyu and Sumdha villages considering the fact that there is a large collection of invaluable preserved treasures of LotsawaRinchenZangpo’s. A grand photo exhibition on Lama Lotsawa’s works shall be organized at Nyarma by the CIBS, Leh on the standing walls of ruined temples that would be the central attraction of the event, DorjeyMotup quipped.
To make the event more meaningful, CEC sought full cooperation from the people of Thiksay, Shey, Ranbirpore, Nang, Alchi, Mangyu and Sumdha villages and accordingly, the Councillors of Alchi, Sku-markha, Thiksay and the Nambardars of Thiksay, Shey, Ranbirpore and Nang assured to play their role with utmost care and responsibility.
It was further told in the meeting that the programs of Ladakh dPal-rNgam Duston on 19th October will be held in two parts-first at Leh Palace at 9 AM where CEC would deliver the message of dPal-rNgam Duston to people, second including the main celebrations shall be started at NyarmaThiksay at 11AM simultaneously with similar programs at Alchi, Mangyu and Sumdha, the official added.