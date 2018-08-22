Preparations for 20th Livestock Census reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, Dr Asgar Hussain Samoon, Tuesday reviewed the preparations for 20th livestock census in the state.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal and Sheep husbandry M. Y. Chaploo, officials from the Finance and Planning department besides other senior officers.
The meeting was informed that the enumeration process has been extended to three months instead of one month and preparations are on for smooth conduct of the census.
Officials informed the meeting that the 20th livestock census is to be conducted through computer tablets and the data entered in the tablets will be automatically synced with the servers of NIC located at Delhi.
It was further informed that for the first time breed-wise information of different species is to be recorded while information regarding Fisheries and Socio-economic status of the population is also to be noted.
Samoon reviewed the progress of software updation, training and publicity and urged the officials to expedite the process so that census is done smoothly on time.
The meeting was further informed that currently updating of existing master data set of villages and urban wards along with their codes is being done besides removing non-existent entities.
It was further given out that training of supervisors and enumerators is being held and once the training and other processes are over, enumeration will start.
Samoon directed for creation of District and State Level Monitoring and scrutiny teams for enumeration checks. He was informed that teams will be formed once the enumeration process is started as the enumeration period has been extended.